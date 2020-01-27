Drew McIntyre Comments On His Royal Rumble Win

In a post-Royal Rumble PPV interview, Drew McIntyre commented on his victory in the men’s Rumble match:

“The past 18 years, the past twelve years in America, every up, every down, every second was worth it for that moment,” said McIntyre. “The first person that came to mind is my wife. You don’t really think about it when you’re on the road, the fan don’t, but we’re away from our family all the time and they endure as much as we endure as much as we endure on the road and we give so much of ourselves to the fans and we give it willingly. This is our dream and they’re the ones holding the fort at home so this one’s for her and I’m going to WrestleMania.”