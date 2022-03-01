Drew McIntyre Comments On Madcap Moss Injury Scare At Elimination Chamber

As PWMania.com previously reported, Madcap Moss was checked out by WWE officials following a scary bump during his match against Drew McIntyre at the 2022 Elimination Chamber PLE.

During an appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, McIntyre addressed the incident:

“I didn’t realize how bad it was, but I saw the clip back. I understand that, let’s just say, he zigged when he should have zagged. The move didn’t go the way it’s supposed to go. I was aware of that, but I did not realize how bad it was. And the fact that you know, he was okay. I did double-check that. I could see it in his eyes he was good. He was double-checking to make sure he could finish the match and after the fact, the necessary precautions were taken, and thankfully now he’s all good.”