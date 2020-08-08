Drew McIntyre Comments On Next WWE Draft, Possibly Facing Jinder Mahal, More

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, WWE champion Drew McIntyre commented on who he’d like to see in the next WWE Draft, possibly feuding with Jinder Mahal, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On who he wants to see drafted to RAW: “There’s a few guys. Like, Cesaro is on my list of never had a match ever. I’d love to have a big match with him. Braun Strowman and I have never had a big, significant singles match. I think that could be interesting. It’s not so often you pay and you see two larger than life superstars going at it, but two that can actually move around I think would make for a very interesting match-up. It would be Sheamus over there. Him and I go way back to when I was about 18, 19 years old, he was about 43. He was a little bit older (laughs). We’ve got that big brother, little brother relationship. We both get signed in the same day, came to America together, developmental together. The night I won the IC title, he won the heavyweight title. Obviously his career ascended from there, mine went on the down slope until I got fired. I returned, he’d come down a little bit and then I exploded into the main event scene while he’s still trying to find his way back there. I think there’s a very interesting jealous older brother with little brother storyline that’s got a lot of real footage, a lot of real depth that fans would get behind, especially Scotland versus Ireland beating the crap out of each other. That would be great. We could definitely do that one in the bar again.”

On if he could see a potential championship feud with Jinder Mahal: “Yep. 100%. The same things I said about Sheamus apply to Jinder also. I just want everything to be as real as possible for the fans to get invested. Even at first, they’re not too sure about it or skeptical about it, that they find themselves getting invested in Jinder and I. He’s one of my best friends in the world. We met when I moved back to Tampa when I was about 25 years old. We started hanging out for a couple of years before 3MB was even formed. We got closer during that period. He was there to support me during some difficult times in my personal life that we very much would involve in a storyline to take it to that next level. I’m very comfortable, my life’s an open book that’s been on the public display since I was 21. He (Jinder) was one of the groomsmen at my wedding and we’re still training with each other to this day. I think he posted a picture from his gym the other day, actually, of how close we are. I think the environment we’re in right now, like I mentioned, telling deeper stories and developing those characters and having more layers to our stories and characters, this would be the perfect environment to do it in. Sometimes when the arenas of fans are unsure with something initially they might crap all over it and they’ll give it a chance, but in this environment they’re kind of forced to listen to that story and I think people would truly get invested in a Jinder-McIntyre story.”