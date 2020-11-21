Drew McIntyre Comments On Possibly Using His Old Theme Again

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Drew McIntyre talked about possibly using the Broken Dreams theme song from his first WWE run again:

“Personally, I have visions of it coming back for a special occasion and then hopefully releasing it for download because it is talked about all the time. It was such a popular song. I personally think it’s great. If you look up the ‘Broken Dreams’ lyrics and check the story, it kind of matches my career story, which is interesting. It’s just a little slow for me, right now. I love the bagpipes and war music. It doesn’t quite match the current Drew McIntyre, but I do want to bring it back for special occasions.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)