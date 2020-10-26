Drew McIntyre Comments On Post HIAC Fan Support, CM Punk’s Birthday

– Former WWE Superstar CM Punk turns 42 years old today while former WCW star Kevin Sullivan turns 71, former WWE Superstar Kurrgan turns 51, and former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion Taka Michinoku turns 47. Also, today would have been the 56th birthday of Nicole Bass.

-As noted, tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW will open up with Drew McIntyre addressing his Hell In a Cell loss to new WWE Champion Randy Orton. Drew took to Twitter this evening to issue his first comments since losing the title. He thanked fans for their support.

He wrote, “To everyone who has taken time out of their day to send me a message of support, thank you, it means the world to me. I’ll be opening up #WWERaw and I have something I want to say…”