Drew McIntyre Comments On Pushing WWE To Hold A Pay-Per-View In The UK

During the latest edition of “WWE Virtual Roundtable”, Drew McIntyre commented on WWE possibly bringing a pay-per-view event to the UK, feuding with Tyson Fury, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On the possibility of a UK PPV: “That’s something I’m not just visualizing. It’s something I’m actively working and pushing and talking about whenever I do UK media. I’m always trying to think outside the box. I’m trying to get — Tyson Fury seems to want to get involved in something. If it takes getting a battle of Britain going to get a UK PPV, I don’t care. Just, all that matters is when the things get back to normal I want to get back home, I wanna get all five of us on an open top bus from the top of Scotland, take it right down through the UK to the bottom of England on a big tour. Get the country rallied up, tell the world this is where there should be a PPV.”

On the fan support for a PPV in the country: “Look at SummerSlam ’92, look how mental the fans were. We know how passionate the UK fans are, we know we’re gonna sell out the Wembley Stadium, Hamden, whatever we have. We know we’re gonna sell it out, we know it’s gonna be a big deal. I do understand the logistics behind it, that’s not my department but it’s doable, it’s gonna freaking happen, I’m gonna make sure of it.”