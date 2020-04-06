Drew McIntyre Comments On WWE WrestleMania 36 Cinematic Matches

Following the conclusion of Wrestlemania 36, new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre did an interview with the BBC and here are the highlights.

Thoughts on Wrestlemania: “Overall, if it was a choice between this and not doing it at all, I’m glad they did it. But it did make me realise that the crowd is what makes wrestling. The ring matches kind of looked like the tutorial mode of a wrestling video game. The cinematic matches were brilliant. They were the most cheesy, corny, B-Movie stuff you could ask for. It was funny and completely unrealistic – and that’s what wrestling is all about! So it’s been a weird weekend but definitely worth staying up for.”

A WWE PPV in the United Kingdom: “I’m going to make it happen. I made this happen – becoming the first ever British champion – so I’ll make the pay-per-view happen too.”