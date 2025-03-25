Drew McIntyre Confident WWE Will Host WrestleMania In The UK

Drew McIntyre remains one of the loudest advocates for a WrestleMania in the UK, and he’s doubling down on his belief that it’s not a matter of if, but when.

While speaking with the Daily Star during WWE’s ongoing European tour, the former WWE Champion emphasized that his mindset has shifted over the years—and he now fully believes a UK-hosted WrestleMania is inevitable:

“These days, I have a very different mindset than what I used to have, in that anything and everything is possible. It’s not just that there’s going to be a big show in the UK at some point. I believe there is going to be a WrestleMania. I’ve said that from the moment I started believing that anything is possible.”

McIntyre even playfully jabbed at John Cena, who famously pitched the idea during Money in the Bank 2023 in London:

“So if you want your headline—John Cena tried to claim credit for it when we came to London a couple of years back. I said it first, that there would be a Mania in the UK before Cena started running around trying to take credit.”

WWE’s interest in international markets continues to grow, with the company recently holding premium live events in Australia, France, Scotland, Germany, and Canada. The UK, which hosted Clash at the Castle in 2022 and Money in the Bank in 2023, remains one of the company’s strongest international fanbases.

As part of its current three-week European tour, WWE is not only holding house shows but also filming six episodes of weekly television across the continent—further reinforcing its global commitment.

With mounting fan support, consistent international expansion, and superstars like McIntyre continuing to push for it, a WrestleMania in the UK seems closer than ever.