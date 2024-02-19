Drew McIntyre Confirms Past Issues With CM Punk

Drew McIntyre had fans talking after the January 29th, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, when he laid out CM Punk, who tore his triceps two nights prior in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, to write off the former WWE Champion on television.

This came after a memorable promo exchange between the two men, with McIntyre stating that he had prayed after the match that Punk would be injured and unable to attend WrestleMania.

McIntyre discussed the segment with The West Sport, noting that WWE allows certain wrestlers to say what they want in promos because they have the company’s trust.

McIntyre stated that he agreed with many of the things Punk said in his promo, but he believes everything he says must be true for the character work to make sense. He believes it makes it more real to everyone.

“Punk and I did have issues when I was younger. All that stuff is true. I went in there and told him, ‘I’ve been through injuries, I’ve had moments taken away from me, and I can understand that.’”

McIntyre also stated that he had no idea he was going to bring up his mother’s cancer until he heard what Punk said about his friend’s battle.