Drew McIntyre Continues To Take Shots At CM Punk Outside Of WWE

Drew McIntyre appeared in a WWE Vlog during his visit to the UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady event from the O2 Arena in London, England this past weekend.

In the video, which is available below courtesy of WWE’s official YouTube channel, McIntyre took a shot at Punk’s 0-2 run inside the world-famous UFC Octagon.

“I can confidently say, if I got in the Octagon right now with zero training whatsoever, I would do 1,000 times better than CM Punk,” McIntyre said.

“I mean that. 1,000 times better,” he added.