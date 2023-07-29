Drew McIntyre Credits GUNTHER With Making I-C Title More Important

Drew McIntyre recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast for an interview promoting his showdown with GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at next week’s WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

During the discussion, “The Scottish Warrior” offered strong praise to GUNTHER for elevating the WWE Intercontinental Championship and making it more important than it has been in a long time.

“The way I see whatever I’m doing, I’m trying to make it stand out more than anything else on the show,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a segment with newer talent or [with] people still getting to know them, I’m always trying to figure out how it can stand out more than anything else going on. It’s a little easier in this situation, returning to a program with Gunther. As you mentioned, he really has elevated this title, he’s done such an incredible job. Of all of the superstars who have returned and new superstars that have been introduced over these past couple of years, I’d probably put him at the top of the list. He’s done such an incredible job at reinventing himself from who he was on the independents and NXT UK, and he should be very proud of himself because he has done an incredible job.”

Additionally, the WWE veteran spoke about the anticipation for their showdown at WWE SummerSlam and how it could be the match that steals the show.

“Sadly, all good things must come to an end eventually,” he said of GUNTHER’s reign as Intercontinental Champion. “Drew McIntyre is back to ruin that party and I think for our audience, especially our smart audience who listen to this podcast, Gunther finally has an opponent outside of probably like Sheamus where people are like, ‘Oh, he may lose this one, he’s probably going to lose this one.’ People are questioning it rather than [saying], ‘This is just another good Gunther match.’ We now have a program, a big match where people are like, ‘Okay, I want to see these two guys together. Oh, Gunther’s in jeopardy, he’s perhaps gonna lose the title. Drew’s back, he’s finally gonna get his moment with a title in front of the fans.’ The run Gunther’s been on, [we have] the opportunity to stand above even the world title match, which is the goal.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.