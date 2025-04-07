Drew McIntyre Details How He Crafts His WWE Promos

Drew McIntyre recently offered some candid insight into his promo process while appearing on the WAFFLIN’ podcast, revealing just how much creative freedom he has when it comes to delivering his message on WWE television.

McIntyre made it clear that while WWE’s creative team—led by Triple H—handles the overall storytelling and direction, the words that come out of his mouth are entirely his own.

“It’s very much a collaboration, especially these days. Like, I don’t write the storylines or anything like that. The creative team, led by Triple H, they come up with the storylines, the direction we’re going, things like that. They’ll present it to me, and every week I’ll sit down with the team and figure out, ‘Okay, this is where we are, this is where we’re going.’ But the words that come out of my mouth—that’s me. I’ll work with someone if I need to, but it’s 100% what I want to say and how I would say it. No one can tell me how to be Drew McIntyre, because I am Drew McIntyre.”

The former WWE Champion also emphasized his reliance on instinct and the live audience’s energy rather than sticking rigidly to a script.

“I’ve been doing this a long time—I don’t go off words on a stupid piece of paper. I go off of feel. I know the message we’re trying to get across, the story we’re telling, and the time we’ve got to do it. But if something doesn’t feel right when I’m out there, I go with my gut. Sometimes, my gut tells me to do something totally different than what’s written, and I do it anyway. I listen to the crowd, because they tell me what’s working—not someone backstage, not a damn piece of paper. If I do something and they react, I know it’s working. If I stick to the script and they don’t care? Screw that, I’m changing direction.”

McIntyre’s no-nonsense approach and authenticity have long been part of what makes him stand out on the microphone. With WrestleMania season in full swing, his words serve as a powerful reminder of how much character and conviction matter in professional wrestling.