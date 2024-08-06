Drew McIntyre Discusses Being Able To Maintain His Feud With CM Punk

WWE star Drew McIntyre spoke with Sam Roberts on a number of topics including CM Punk’s recovery from injury.

McIntyre said, “I can just be thankful that, talk about something topical since Deadpool & Wolverine is pretty big right now. A torn tricep takes about three, four months to recover from. Thankfully, Punk is, when it comes to recovering, the opposite of Wolverine [laughs]. It allowed me to really take this story all the way.”

On keeping the feud going during the injury:

“Knowing and trusting our creative process now, myself as a performer, as much crap as I give Punk, rightfully so, he does know this industry, his brain is his gift, as psychotic as it is, and yeah, that’s something in the past I’ve been really worried about, keeping that momentum, but just knowing the process and trusting the process now with the team that we have, I know that we can keep elevating and elevating. Sometimes, I get told, ‘Maybe save this for another week.’ I’m thinking, ‘No, I’ll do it this week, and then I’ll top it next week.’ That’s my job, to keep elevating and elevating.”

You can check out McIntyre’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)