Drew McIntyre Discusses His Feud With CM Punk

WWE star Drew McIntyre spoke with Sam Roberts on a number of pro wrestling related topics, including his ongoing feud with CM Punk and how Punk saw him as a threat when he was younger and prevented him from getting more opportunities.

McIntyre said, “It goes back to my first run in WWE. I’ve alluded to certain things constantly. I’ve still not told those stories, maybe I won’t, but there are feelings that go back that far. There are opportunities that were prevented directly involving Punk, and I know he saw me as a threat when I was younger, he adversely affected my momentum. I won’t go into details right now, maybe we’ll cover it on the show eventually, maybe I’ll talk about it eventually, but those feelings are very real, that’s why it feels real.”

You can check out McIntyre’s comments in the video below.