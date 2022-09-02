Drew McIntyre Discusses the Challenges Of His WWE Title Reign During Pandemic Era

Ahead of the WWE Clash at the Castle event that will take place on Saturday, Drew McIntyre made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a variety of topics.

During the interview, he was asked if he felt like he was never given credit as WWE Champion as a result of the pandemic that occurred during his run with the WWE Championship, and if he felt like he was short-changed during his WWE Championship run because it occurred during the era of the pandemic:

McIntyre said:

“Yeah, I mean, if you look at it from that perspective, what makes a top level superstar in our industry is those moments and racking up as many big moments as possible, so obviously, I missed out on a huge moment in a stadium beating Brock in five minutes and raising the title with the fans going crazy. I had such momentum at the time. So yeah, I absolutely did lose out on that, and you need those moments to be a true top, top level superstar in WWE.”

“But as I’ve talked about often, the times we were living in, I’m very proud of what WWE did and what Drew McIntyre did during that time because everywhere was shut down. There was no escape. We got WrestleMania over two days for the first time ever. I had the feel good story going in, and if I beat Brock, it would make a lot of people smile. We’re always seeing the company put smiles on faces. It’s not just the silly company line. It’s true, and I’ve seen it firsthand in our community area of the company.”

“In times like WrestleMania and after WrestleMania, the feedback was unbelievable. We’re up chatter on social 60% from the year prior. I’ve spoken to people and met people since then that told me that period of WWE literally saved their lives. So I am very proud of what we did. But for Drew McIntyre, the superstar, like yeah, I’m still searching for those big moments like that to get to where I want to get to and Clash is a perfect opportunity to get there.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: