Drew McIntyre Discusses What It’s Like to Be Able to Use the Word “Wrestling” Again

An interview with WWE SmackDown star Drew McIntyre was conducted by Sportskeeda prior to the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.

McIntyre has stated that he intends to deliver a message to Roman Reigns on this week’s episode of SmackDown, which will air on Friday.

“Recently, I’ve been dropping the Usos left and right, sending them back to Roman. I was convinced at one point that he just hates his family because every week he sent The Usos after me and I dropped them and sent them right back to him.”

“This past Friday, they got me pretty good. It was the absolute most violent, horrific beating I’ve had in my life. I’ve been in this industry for 21 years, I’ve been in a lot of bar fights, and I’ve never been beaten up like I was beaten up last week. I was not feeling good for a couple of days. I refused medical attention afterwards. He showed me how far Roman is really willing to go to get the job done. The message was sent. It was sent pretty clear. We’ve got one more SmackDown before Clash of the Castle. So I plan to send a little message back to Roman before our big match. But yeah, it let me know one thing, that he’s scared if he’s willing to go that far to try and take me out.”

McIntyre also commented on how he felt after mentioning wrestling in a recent segment with Kevin Owens:

“I don’t think it was so much intentional as it was something that was coming from within during the moment with Kevin. I know he was speaking his truth and speaking from the heart, and in return, I was speaking from the heart, and that’s what came out. It was amazing to see the response people had for me mentioning wrestling so many times. In the end, we are World Wrestling Entertainment. We are entertaining. We’ve got some fun, different stuff on the show, but at the core, we’re still wrestling. That’s what it’s all about. I don’t think it should be a dirty word. I don’t think it really has been a dirty word as such, just maybe the perception publicly, but that’s what I felt within, and that’s what came out my mouth. I think the line was something like ‘We’re wrestlers in a wrestling ring. Let’s just freakin wrestle.’ It was amazing how much it blew up because it just came out at the moment.”

“No, I wasn’t obviously reprimanded for it. I wasn’t told otherwise. Hunter’s thing is just speak from your heart, speak from your gut, especially the more experienced talents. Stay within the lines of what you’re trying to achieve, but speak your truth. I think we’re seeing a lot of Superstars do that right now. Drew McIntyre, Drew Galloway is a very passionate, sometimes angry individual, but I love this industry, so everything I say does come from the heart.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



