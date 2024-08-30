Drew McIntyre Explains His Reasons For Stealing CM Punk’s Bracelet

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a number of topics, including stealing the bracelet that has the names of CM Punk’s wife AJ Lee and dog Larry on it.

McIntyre said, “He just wears it everywhere. He’s clearly got some weird emotional attachment to a piece of trash and he hurt me in ways that I haven’t gone into detail about during the first run I had with WWE and it caused my career to be adversely affected, it caused me emotional pain.”

“So I want to cause him as much emotional pain as possible because the physical pain’s easy. I tore his tricep without even trying. So imagine [what] I’m going to do to him on Saturday.”