Drew McIntyre Explains Why Bringing Back His “Broken Dreams” Theme Was Important

For a number of years, Drew McIntyre had expressed his desire to reprise his “Broken Dreams” theme song, which he had previously used during his original run in WWE. When he made his return to WWE in 2017, he was given a new theme song.

Before he made his entrance at Clash at the Castle in the UK with his current song, WWE aired a video package reviewing his wrestling career with the song. The package was accompanied by the song. He

Following his defeated to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, McIntyre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, during which he discussed why it was significant for him to make use of the traditional theme song.

“I’ve been pushing it for a very long time. I didn’t think they’d finally bite, but I had a conversation with Hunter (Triple H) and Kevin Dunn. You know, I tried to explain that I think this is the time with the crowd we are going to have. This is a knowledgeable crowd. They know my history. It is very much a full-circle moment for me, and I feel that it is very much a part of my story. I knew it would get a pop from the live crowd, and I knew people online would get a kick out of it, but for me, hearing that, it reminded me of how far I’ve come, and our production team put together the best videos.”

You can check out the complete post-match interview below:



