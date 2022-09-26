Drew McIntyre Explains Why He “Hates” WWE Hell in a Cell Matches

WWE star Seth Rollins recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, McIntyre commented on which stipulation matches in WWE he doesn’t like:

“Hell in a Cell matches, I have not had a good track record with them. I’ve had two, I have lost two. I’ve fallen off the side of the Hell in a Cell. You wanna talk about not liking heights, I’ve been on top of Hell in Cell twice, and it is terrifying. Legitimately 20-feet high. You’re scaling a cage to get up there. Technically there’s supposed to be little assist holes that help you climb your way up. When you’re live on the air, you can’t find those things. They’re invisible. So I’ve literally scaled up that thing with my bare hands, hating heights, falling off the side.”

“Worst fall of my career against Randy Orton, knocked me ten feet off the side of a cell, which is 17 feet when you look back before you fall when you’re as tall as I am. Yeah, I hate Hell in a Cell. So give me a street fight, give me a weapons match. Keep me on the ground and let me swing a weapon at you. If you push me too far, I’ll swing my sword at you.”

(h/t to WrestleZone for the transcription)