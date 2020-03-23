Drew McIntyre Gives High Praise To Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre did an interview with Talksport.com and here are the highlights:

Comments from Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose about Brock Lesnar being lazy: “I don’t know what happened with Ambrose and their situation. He’s somebody that I’m friends with and I had so many great matches with, so I don’t know what happened there. But, in my experience, Brock has gone above and beyond to ensure I look as good as I can possibly look.”

Lesnar giving his instructions to pick up the WWE Title during their RAW segment: “I was so into it! But I didn’t forget that, he [Brock] felt that in the moment and said ‘do it!’ The camera just picked it up, but that’s how much he’s invested in this. He made that call because he felt the crowd. Nobody one, sells like Brock Lesnar and two, feels a crowd like Brock Lesnar.

In my experience of anyone I’ve been in the ring with – and even talking with him backstage – in terms of learning it’s like wow… this guy gets it more than anybody I’ve ever spoken to. There’s a superstar level and being over level, and then there’s the elite level that very few people get to.”