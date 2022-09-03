Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley Comment on WWE NXT UK and NXT Europe

WWE stars Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley recently spoke with The Daily Star’s Danny Stone regarding WWE NXT UK and NXT Europe. Here are some quotes from the interview:
Drew McIntyre: “NXT UK was a good little training ground. Obviously the powers that be have seen more potential and have some big ideas that even I don’t know about right now, but I do trust the process.”
Gunther: “Things have to evolve. I think NXT Europe is definitely a bigger vision than NXT UK, so I’m excited for it.”
Rhea Ripley: “I’m sad in a way. NXT UK was my baby. I know a lot of the other guys feel like that. A part of our souls is gone. I’m excited for NXT Europe, but it’s sad that NXT UK wont be around.”
