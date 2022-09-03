Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley Comment on WWE NXT UK and NXT Europe

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE stars Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley recently spoke with The Daily Star’s Danny Stone regarding WWE NXT UK and NXT Europe. Here are some quotes from the interview:

Drew McIntyre: “NXT UK was a good little training ground. Obviously the powers that be have seen more potential and have some big ideas that even I don’t know about right now, but I do trust the process.”

Gunther: “Things have to evolve. I think NXT Europe is definitely a bigger vision than NXT UK, so I’m excited for it.”

Rhea Ripley: “I’m sad in a way. NXT UK was my baby. I know a lot of the other guys feel like that. A part of our souls is gone. I’m excited for NXT Europe, but it’s sad that NXT UK wont be around.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR