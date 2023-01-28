Drew McIntyre Has Drawn His WWE Royal Rumble Number and It’s Bad News

WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has drawn his number for tonight’s Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match, as seen in the video below, and it appears to be bad news for him.

McIntyre did not read his entry number, but the expression on his face indicates that he will not enter the match late. McIntyre was walking away when he ran into an old friend who laughed off the BAD NEWS.

The WWE Royal Rumble begins tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network worldwide.