Drew McIntyre Hypes Raw Match, Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole Note

– As noted, this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature two title matches. NXT Champion Adam Cole will defend against The Velveteen Dream while Io Shirai will challenge NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. WWE recently issued a new poll asking fans which champion is in more danger of losing their title this week. As of this writing, 65% have voted for Cole.

– WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter today to taunt Murphy ahead of their non-title match scheduled for tonight’s taped RAW.

“Dear Murphy, Welcome to Claymore Country. Population, you!!! #MustBeMonday #WWERaw,” McIntyre wrote.

Murphy has not responded as of this writing.