Drew McIntyre Issues WrestleMania Week PSA To Fans: “Don’t Ruin It”

As WWE prepares for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Drew McIntyre has delivered a passionate—and at times blunt—public service announcement to fans ahead of the biggest week in wrestling. The top WWE Superstar is set to face Damian Priest in a high-profile singles match during the event, but took time to share a video message urging fans to respect boundaries and act responsibly throughout the week’s festivities.

“It’s here. I don’t know how it’s here already, but it’s WrestleMania week, the most exciting time of the year, and pro wrestling is on fire,” McIntyre began. “We’re in a golden age beyond golden age.”

McIntyre laid out a list of do’s and don’ts for fans, stressing the importance of respect toward wrestlers and their time. He emphasized that performers are juggling busy schedules, and asked that fans not interfere when they’re on the move.

“If you see us in a hurry, don’t get in our way. We’re probably trying to get to an appearance—or something crazy, like seeing our family and friends that we never, ever see,” he said, also adding a lighthearted yet pointed note: “Wear deodorant.”

The former WWE Champion also encouraged fans to support independent wrestling events during the week, calling WrestleMania Week “Wrestling Week” due to the vast number of shows and passionate atmosphere.

However, McIntyre was far more direct with his don’ts, urging fans not to loiter at airports or hotels seeking autographs and selfies. “Don’t hang around the airport with a bunch of merchandise,” he warned. “That’s taking the piss. It’s taking advantage.”

He also called hotel spaces “our house for the week,” asking fans to respect the personal space of wrestlers, especially those traveling with families and children. “Would you like someone coming into your house, shoving a camera in your face and your kid’s face?” he asked.

McIntyre additionally discouraged the use of real names, which he deemed especially inappropriate toward female talent. “That’s a surefire sign we need to run the [expletive] away,” he said. “It’s very creepy. Don’t do it.”

Despite the warnings, McIntyre concluded with optimism and encouragement: “Everybody attending Mania, get together, talk about the thing we love that brought us together—professional wrestling and wrestling media. It’s going to be the biggest one yet, and I guarantee Drew McIntyre is going to steal the weekend.”

WrestleMania 41 will take place over two nights, April 19 and 20, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.