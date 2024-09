Top WWE star Drew McIntyre took part in a Reddit A.M.A., where he talked about a number of topics including two stars in the company he is impressed with and he would love to mentor if given the opportunity.

McIntyre said, “Good question. Oba Femi and Bron Breakker, these two guys are studs, and I see big futures for them, if given the opportunity I would love to mentor them. Sheamus can do the Ric Flair role as he’s so old.”