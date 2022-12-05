Drew McIntyre Not Cleared to Wrestle, Pulled from WWE SmackDown Title Match

Drew McIntyre has been removed from Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

McIntyre and Sheamus were scheduled to face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos this Friday night, but McIntyre announced today on Twitter that he is not medically cleared to compete.

“Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown,” McIntyre wrote. “I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon.”

There’s no word on what kind of injury McIntyre is dealing with or when he’ll be able to play again, but PWInsider adds that this is a legitimate medical issue and not a ploy. As of this writing, WWE had not commented on his situation.

McIntyre did not appear on SmackDown Live last Friday. He hasn’t wrestled since partnering with Kevin Owens, Butch, and Ridge Holland to defeat The Bloodline at the WWE live event in Portland, Maine on November 27, one night after War Games at WWE Survivor Series.

WWE is advertising the following for SmackDown:

* Damage CTRL will appear on the show

* Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn

McIntyre’s full tweet is below: