Drew McIntyre Note For The WWE “Superstar Spectacle” Taping

WWE officials are hoping that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be medically cleared in time to compete at the Superstar Spectacle tapings from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando later this week, according to PWInsider. It’s been reported that the event will tape on Thursday or Friday, to air in India on Tuesday, January 26.

McIntyre has not appeared live on RAW for the past two weeks due to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis. WWE has announced that he will return on next Monday’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW, along with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. The two will face off just days before doing battle at the Royal Rumble.