Drew McIntyre On Potential Match With John Cena, Facing Randy Orton At SummerSlam

During a recent interview with The Sun, Drew McIntyre commented on his match with Randy Orton at SummerSlam, a possible match with John Cena, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On a potential matchup with John Cena: “I would say ‘you’re the one I want to beat’. I want that name on my list. It’d be a heck of a match.”

His thoughts on Randy Orton: “He’s been on a different level for the past few months, got himself an edge. We’re really doing some cool stuff and there was so much truth involved and I think the best storylines are based in truth and right now Randy’s really stepped up. Randy not trying is not the best in the world or Randy all about himself or when you know he’s not trying, to everyone else it will make it will look like this guy’s incredible. But right now he’s on fire he’s giving it everything and the fact that I’m getting to go up against him now and really test myself.”

On stepping up to top-level Orton: “If I can step up to the top-level Randy Orton, like I felt pretty good about last week and again, a lot of it’s based on truth, then I’m doing something right. I tend to be not just one of the best in the company, one of the best of all time. I want to be the best in the company, and the best of all time. I set my goals really high and I consider Randy Orton one of the best of all time, certainly one of the best, if not the best, in the company, and I want to step up to his level. I want to step above his level.”