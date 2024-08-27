Drew McIntyre On CM Punk: “He’s One Of The Most Stubborn Pieces Of Crap On Planet Earth”

WWE star Drew McIntyre appeared on NotSam Wrestling to talk about a number of topics, including his arch rival CM Punk.

McIntyre said, “When he said the biggest thing he’s got going for him is his heart, it’s true. And it’s not necessarily his heart. He’s one of the most stubborn pieces of crap on planet Earth. He’s so stubborn. He just won’t give up. He’ll keep pushing forward. And I was surprised when I got hit with the first punch, how much I felt it.”

“But most of all, he just refuses to give up, which is like Christmas for me, because I know fine well, he won’t stop until his heart does. And I have no problem with making that happen.”

McIntyre and Punk will face each other in a Strap Match at WWE Bash In Berlin on Saturday.

You can check out McIntyre’s comments in the video below.