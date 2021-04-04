Drew McIntyre On Possibly Being In The Opening Match At WWE WrestleMania 37

In an interview with Wrasslinews, Drew McIntyre commented on his WWE Title match against Bobby Lashley at Wrestlemania 37 possibly opening the PPV:

“I mean, I would be happy opening the show or closing the show,” McIntyre admitted. “This year is so unique in the sense that the last match — every match at WrestleMania is a main event. Let’s be realistic, if you’re on WrestleMania, you’re in a main event, but when you’re fighting for the championship, generally it’s cool to close the show.”

“This is such a unique WrestleMania, without having the fans there for an entire year, that first reaction is gonna be so so special. So that’s why I said if I finish last, the last match — that’s phenomenal! That’s fantastic! That’s tradition! But if I’m in the opening match it’s just as big because if you get to walk out in that first match and get the crowd full of energy and all those pent-up reactions that we’ve been keeping inside for a year, that’s gonna be special too, so, either way I’m happy!”

