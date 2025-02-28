Drew McIntyre On The Rock: “He’s Always Been A Supporter Of Mine From My First Run”

Top WWE star Drew McIntyre spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes on several topics, including how WWE legend The Rock has always been a supporter of his since his very first run in the company.

McIntyre said, “Yeah, and that’s never lost on me. He’s always been a supporter of mine from my first run. I remember seeing his ex, Mrs Dany Garcia that he works with at such a high level, and she’d said such positive words when I was about 22-23 years old on a plane about how highly they thought of me, which was very cool. The Rock’s always had an eye out for me ever since back then, with TMZ positive comments in 2017 when I really wasn’t doing anything to suggest that I was the next guy. He could see it all the way through to these days where he’s still there for advice.”