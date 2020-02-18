Drew McIntyre On Wanting To Wrestle AJ Styles

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Adi Kfr & EGO TOTAL and was asked about who he’d like to wrestle in WWE. Drew revealed the one opponent that has evaded him for years – AJ Styles.

“There are a few, but the number one guy who I keep missing over the years – we are like ships crossing each other over the night – we missed the chance on IMPACT and the independent scene. Promoters are trying to book this match for a long time, but for some reason or another I couldn’t make it, he couldn’t make it,” McIntyre said.

“When I came back to Raw he was on SmackDown. Now we are both on Raw, and that would be AJ Styles. I don’t think, I know we could have great matches and do a lot of cool things together. It’s been years coming so I am looking forward for it.”