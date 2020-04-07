Drew McIntyre On Watching His Wrestlemania 36 Match At Home

New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with ESPN and revealed how he broke the “fourth wall” after his big title win over Brock Lesnar on WrestleMania 36 Night Two.

Drew said he had a very personal moment with the title, inside the empty WWE Performance Center, and reached towards a camera outside of the ring to symbolically reach out to the fans watching at home.

“I had a very personal moment with myself — the environment presented that opportunity where instead of the crowd going crazy, and playing off the crowd, I sat and I looked at the title and I was just in my own little moment,” McIntyre said. “And then I remembered, ‘Oh yeah, there’s millions of people watching right now.’

“One of our rules in WWE is that you don’t look down the camera and break the fourth wall, like you wouldn’t do in a movie. But I couldn’t help myself. In that moment, I just wanted to thank everybody for supporting me, for supporting WWE during this time and choosing WWE to take your mind off these difficult times. I wanted to let everyone know how I felt, and I’m so glad we kept that in the show. I wasn’t sure if it would be edited, because I really meant it.”

Drew’s big win was taped about a week before it aired for fans around the world. He revealed that he took the title home and locked it up in a room until the match aired this past Sunday night.

“Things are not official until they happen,” McIntyre said. “So just like everybody else, I sat on the couch and watched both days of WrestleMania. I enjoyed the show. It took my mind off of things. Watching myself was very crazy, being on the couch — watching it just like everyone else, wondering what was going to happen. I kind of pushed out of my head what had happened.”

Drew also talked about how he watched the match as it aired from his living room at home. He said his instincts and excitement kicked in as the match played out on his TV.

“I was reacting to it like I was in the match,” Drew said. “My wife had to move away from me, because I was darting from side to side with every F-5, with every Claymore,” said McIntyre. Then came his chance to celebrate the win. He continued, “Finally, when I had won the title, I saw the emotion and remembered how real it was to me. In that moment, it was real again as I was watching it. I went upstairs, I opened the door and I took the title out, now that it was official. I had another moment with my wife in the house, and with my family on Zoom. I had my whole family on there.”