Drew McIntyre On What Was “Legitimately The Worst Fall” He Ever Took In A WWE Match

WWE star Drew McIntyre spoke with SI.com to promote his 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE Hell in a Cell match, reflecting on his 2020 HIAC match with Randy Orton.

McIntyre commented on taking a bump from the side of a cage through a table.

He said, “I thought I legitimately broke my neck and broke something in my back. I bit through my tongue. I was spitting up blood, which we actually incorporated into the match. It was a cool visual.”

“Legitimately the worst fall of my life. I’ve had these conversations with some of the other guys, like Seth Rollins. If we could both take back one thing in our career, it would be falling off [Hell in a Cell]. Never mind the stuff that happened inside the cell.”