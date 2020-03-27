Drew McIntyre On Why Fans Should Tune-In To Wrestlemania 36

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with SuperSport.com and commented on how it would feel to become the first British WWE Champion if he were to defeat Brock Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania 36.

“I don’t think there are quite the words for it,” McIntyre said. “I had visions for how it would go in that stadium…but right now, looking at the bigger picture, the fact that I’ve got the opportunity to fight for the WWE Title, after an 18-year journey, against Brock Lesnar, in the main event at WrestleMania… This can be a moment of escape for everybody… Becoming the WWE Champion finally after 19 years, becoming the first British Champion, hopefully, will make people feel something on a deeper level and that is very important to me too.”

Drew was also asked why fans around the world should tune-in to WrestleMania 36. It should be noted that the interview was done before Roman Reigns pulled out of the show.

“We’ve got some big matches,” Drew said. “Roman Reigns is fighting Goldberg for the Universal Title and that’s very exciting. Edge has returned after nine years and is in a personal bitter rivalry with Randy Orton and that’s a very big deal… But, more importantly, Drew McIntyre is finally at the pinnacle of his 19-year quest for the WWE Championship. All I have to do is beat Brock Lesnar. I’m going to need as many people as possible watching and sending out positive energy to take down The Beast. It’s going to be a huge night, I hope everybody can tune-in, and I really hope that it gives everybody a few hours of entertainment over 4 and 5 April.”

Fans around the world are currently stuck inside under “stay at home” orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. McIntyre commented on how important entertainment is right now as a form of escapism, now more than ever.

“Whatever entertainment gets your mind off things or keeps you occupied is very essential right now,” Drew said. “Everybody needs to lay low for a little while… and whatever keeps you entertained within your house is absolutely essential. That’s why right now with WWE I’m so proud that we’re doing what we can to provide everybody with some unique content, some unique entertainment to take their mind of things… We will do what we can for as long as we can to take people’s mind of things…. But maybe even learn the guitar? Maybe it’s WWE? Maybe you’re reading that book you never quite got finished last year? Stick at it right now because it’s for the good of everybody.”