Drew McIntyre Opens Up About Having Covid-19

During an appearance on the The Arash Markazi Show, Drew McIntyre talked about testing positive for Covid-19:

“I mean, my first thoughts were honestly, you know, this is why we do the test. You know, throughout the whole pandemic from the beginning, we’ve never stopped running right up until now. WWE has been testing everybody, before you even allowed to enter the building, and I’m so glad that they caught and I never knew I had—I’ve been following the strict safety guidelines. The general was wearing a mask and social distancing, but I’ve taken it to another level where my wife and I don’t leave the house essentially, aside to go to work, and I still managed to catch it.”

“So, everyone out there, just keep wearing those masks, they’ll get you, so you got to really really try because it is out there—it’s about. So glad we caught it before I was able to pass it to my fellow roster members who might have passed it to somebody in the high-risk category. So I’m just very, very happy that WWE has been testing as much as they have. And I’m very fortunate to be asymptomatic.”