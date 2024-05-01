Drew McIntyre Opens Up About His New WWE Deal

Drew McIntyre recently signed a lucrative new deal with WWE that will keep him under contract for the next three years.

His contract status had been discussed for months, with the expectation that a deal would be reached in the end, which was the case. McIntyre will take a break from non-televised shows after suffering a hyperextended elbow during his WrestleMania match.

McIntyre discussed his future with WWE during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show today.

“If you try to politic, you’re way ahead of me, I’ll just beat you down, and I’ll get myself ahead of you because I know how this game works, and I’m too big and wise, and that’s why I’ve been with WWE for the foreseeable future. I wasn’t gonna go anywhere if anybody out there was unsure reading those internet rumors or whatever. We were just in a place where, you know, I had to get things right from my family. I got with Nick Khan and Triple H, and they were so understanding. We got things right for the future. Drew McIntyre was never gonna go away from WWE. And it’s awesome that The Rock made that announcement. It is the first time he’s done that for anybody on the roster. Drew McIntyre has resigned with WWE I want to talk with some positive and inspirational headlines. I was fired in 2014 by WWE, and I deserve to get fired. I needed to get fired to truly find myself and 10 years later, The Rock’s announcing Drew McIntyre has re-signed with WWE. For anyone out there who’s made it and then you get knocked down in your butt. You gotta keep fighting. You gotta keep pushing forward.”

You can check out the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)