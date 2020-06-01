Drew McIntyre Praises Drake Maverick and Reveals Whether He’ll Stay With WWE

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Drew McIntyre commented on Drake Maverick’s current run in WWE NXT, whether he’ll stay, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Maverick’s run in the tournament: “It’s the real Drake Maverick. That’s the real Spud. He is very, very passionate about this industry, much like myself. He’s always wanted to do it. He’s gave his entire life to it. You know, again, in the situation that he was in, he just put his heart on his sleeve and just told the world, ‘I’m still going to keep doing this’. He would and he’d be successful wherever he went – but I think he’s so capable of multiple different roles, not just in the ring.”

On Maverick’s WWE future: “He’s so talented when it comes to his mind. He could be writing the show, he could be helping with characters, he can be on the show, he can be a manager. He’s so multitalented and I do think, going off of this storyline, which he created himself, he will be around and he’s going to have a long future here, not just on camera but off-camera, too.”