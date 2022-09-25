Drew Mcintyre Pulled from WWE Live Events, Replaced by Braun Strowman

Best wishes to WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, McIntyre did not show up to any of the live events that took place over the weekend.

The word within WWE is that McIntyre is “very ill with bad food poisoning,” and that he gutted his way through SmackDown for his segment with Karrion Kross.

According to reports, McIntyre received an IV treatment before going out to the ring in order to ensure that he would be able to complete the segment. After that, WWE came to the conclusion that it would be best to remove him from the live events and replace him with Braun Strowman.

Footage from the Stockton main event can be seen below: