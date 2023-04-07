Drew McIntyre Pulled From WWE SmackDown And Signing, Reportedly Dealing With Health Issue

Drew McIntyre is not backstage for tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Portland, which follows WrestleMania 39.

As PWMania.com previously reported, McIntyre’s current WWE contract will expire in the coming months, and the two parties have yet to reach an agreement on new terms. McIntyre reportedly stated that he would wait until the expiration date was much closer before signing anything because there are a number of factors to consider.

In an update, PWInsider reports that McIntyre was initially scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown, as well as a Cricket Wireless signing in the area. He was replaced by WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at the signing.

According to Dave Meltzer, McIntyre will miss tonight’s show due to a health issue. It’s unclear what’s wrong with him, and he hasn’t tweeted since Sunday night.

👋👋👋 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 3, 2023

In response to the original report that McIntyre’s contract was about to expire, the Wrestling Observer reports that McIntyre did tell some of his friends about the contract situation, but he didn’t expect it to go public. However, the story is true, but nothing is imminent because he has not made any decisions yet, and the contract will expire at the end of the year.

WWE officials are eager to keep McIntyre, as expected, and hope to engage him in contract negotiations later this year. It is expected that AEW, NJPW, and other companies will be interested in him.

There has been no word on when he will return. We’ll provide an update on McIntyre as soon as more information becomes available.