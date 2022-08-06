Drew McIntyre Reacts To Attack By Returning Karrion Kross After WWE SmackDown

“The Scottish Warrior” has had better Friday’s.

Drew McIntyre took to social media following this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown to comment on a segment he was involved in during the show.

The segment, which has been one of the main talking points coming out of the broadcast, featured the return of former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross.

As noted, Kross and Scarlett returned during this week’s WWE on FOX blue brand program on Friday night, attacking the former WWE Champion.

After the show went off the air, McIntyre took to Twitter and commented on being attacked by the returning Kross.

“Was I just jumped by the guy last seen wearing bondage and a helmet,” he wrote. “I’ve had better Fridays…”

Check out the actual tweet via the official Twitter feed of WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre via the post embedded below.