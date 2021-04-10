Drew McIntyre Reacts To Being In The Opening Match Of WrestleMania 37

It was confirmed on Friday that Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title will be the opening match at Wrestlemania 37. McIntyre commented on the news:

I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return. I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Yl7MLVD5wt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 10, 2021

In an interview with TMZ.com, McIntyre commented on the fans being brought back for Wrestlemania…