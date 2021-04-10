Drew McIntyre Reacts To Being In The Opening Match Of WrestleMania 37

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

It was confirmed on Friday that Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title will be the opening match at Wrestlemania 37. McIntyre commented on the news:

In an interview with TMZ.com, McIntyre commented on the fans being brought back for Wrestlemania…

