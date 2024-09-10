Drew McIntyre Reacts To Comments Made By CM Punk’s Bracelet Creator

WWE are selling replicas of the CM Punk bracelet recently featured on television. However, after the original bracelet creator complained about not receiving a heads-up, WWE removed the item from its merchandise website.

Drew McIntyre, who is scheduled for a Hell in a Cell match against Punk at the 2024 Bad Blood PLE, released a response to the bracelet owner’s statement.

“All this bitching and moaning and crying, no wonder CM Punk is your hero 😂😴”

The bracelet creator replied to McIntyre with the following message…

“all my bitching and moaning and crying and still not as much whining as you’ve done. you’re twice my age and acting half it 😂🫵”