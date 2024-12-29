Drew McIntyre Reacts To WWE RAW On Netflix’s New Trailer

WWE is set to hold the Netflix debut of RAW on Monday, January 6th, from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Netflix took to their official Twitter (X) account and released a new trailer that features top stars like Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and “The Man” Becky Lynch, but one name that is not featured in the trailer is Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre reacted to the trailer on social media. After realizing he wasn’t in it, he discussed why and how he planned to step up in 2025.

McIntyre said, “We’re less than two weeks away from WWE’s debut on Netflix. I’m in the office, I’m about to watch the official trailer for the very first time. And I figured, hey? Why don’t we watch it together? Shall way? To the future. Not you too, Netflix. All right, it’s cool. It’s all good now. Maybe — maybe I don’t look enough like a Superstar. Maybe my 2024 just wasn’t successful enough. It’s all good. You don’t have to hand me anything. What I want? I’ll take. I’ll shred everybody on social and they’ll cry about it. They’ll whine on the mic and I’ll crush them there. And then inevitably, they’ll try and fight me. But I’m 6’5″, 280. I’ll crush them there too. So I guess we’ll have to step up in 2025. And that’s exactly what we’ll do. Until then? Happy New Year, everybody.”

You can check out McIntyre’s post below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)