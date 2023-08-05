Drew McIntyre Reflects On WrestleMania Triple-Threat Match

Drew McIntyre recently appeared as a guest on the Under The Ring podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Scottish Warrior” spoke about his relationship with Sheamus, his past triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39 and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his relationship with Sheamus: “Big brother, little brother is the best way to sum it up. I think I’ll have to stop making the age gags [laughs] because I’ve made them like ten million times… We’ve been through everything together, all the ups and downs of life in this industry and any opportunity we get to be together in the ring is awesome because we know we’re gonna bring it against everybody, but especially against each other, and GUNTHER’s of the same mindset.”

On his triple threat match with Sheamus and Gunther: “It was awesome to have that triple threat. Sheamus and I always dreamed of the singles match at Mania, and we basically had that, that was the story of the match.”

On the finish to the match: “How the finish came around was our personal issue, Sheamus and I, came to a head so much we were just fighting each other for about 10 straight minutes with the Brogues and Claymores and me diving over the top and beating the hell out of each other, forgetting there’s the undefeated Austrian champion in the outside and he slid in, took advantage, won the match as he should have because of the stipulation of a triple threat. So it was cool that we had that time to have that singles match.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.