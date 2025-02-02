Drew McIntyre Reportedly Furious After Royal Rumble Elimination, Storms Out Of Arena

A backstage situation appears to be brewing with Drew McIntyre following his elimination from the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match.

The Men’s Royal Rumble bout concluded with Jey Uso eliminating John Cena to secure his victory and a WrestleMania 41 title opportunity. However, according to PWInsider.com, McIntyre was visibly frustrated after being eliminated and was reportedly “screaming and cursing” backstage.

Sources indicate that something did not go as planned during McIntyre’s elimination. Once backstage, he was overheard venting that “someone had to get their moves in” at the expense of key match storylines.

Additionally, it was reported that McIntyre stormed out of the building before the Rumble match had even ended, further fueling speculation about his frustration.

At this time, it remains unclear what specifically caused McIntyre’s frustration or which competitor may have been involved. Whether this was a creative miscommunication or a personal issue remains to be seen.

