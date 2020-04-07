Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Championship Over Big Show

Drew McIntyre has already successfully defended his WWE Title.

Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of RAW from the empty WWE Performance Center ended with footage that was allegedly shot just 20 minutes after McIntyre captured the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar during the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night Two. Drew came back to the ring for an interview with Sarah Schreiber, but they were interrupted by a heel Big Show, who brought a referee to the ring with him.

Show talked down at McIntyre and then talked him into a title match. Show controlled most of the match until Drew hit a Claymore Kick to put him away.

Below are a few shots from the pre-taped match between McIntyre and Show for the WWE Title: