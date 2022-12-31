Drew McIntyre Returns and Set for Title Shot, WWE Royal Rumble Qualifier Announced

WWE has announced two major matches for the first episode of SmackDown on FOX in 2023.

Drew McIntyre made his return to SmackDown this week. He hasn’t wrestled since suffering an eardrum rupture during the War Games match at WWE Survivor Series, but he did work the non-televised live event the next night. Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions defeated Sheamus on Friday night’s SmackDown. The Usos assaulted Sheamus until McIntyre intervened. McIntyre then joined forces with Ridge Holland and Butch to force The Bloodline to flee.

McIntyre and Sheamus will then face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on next Friday’s show. This match was originally scheduled for SmackDown on December 10, but Butch replaced McIntyre due to an ear injury, and The Usos won.

Ricochet will face “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match next Friday, revealing the second Men’s Royal Rumble competitor.

As PWMania.com previously reported, on this week’s SmackDown, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Maximum Male Models, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day cracked jokes at Top Dolla about his recent failed SmackDown dive. When things heated up between Dolla and Ricochet, Dolla shoved him back. The other Superstars kept the two apart, and WWE later announced the next week’s qualifier.

