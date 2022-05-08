Drew McIntyre Reveals How He Feels On The WWE and Universal Titles Being Unified

Drew McIntyre talked about the WWE and Universal titles being unified, during an appearance on the WrestleRant podcast:

“I think each show should have its own champion. I know, say like 20 years ago, whatever it was the same champion they traveled to the shows. But it was also the same roster. Right now, it’s because of what happened at Wrestlemania I know the bell to Mania was for this gigantic match with Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. It was two champions facing off with each… the two top champions facing off with each other. Two individuals with such an incredible history really on fire at another level persona-wise with Roman as his Tribal Chief character and cowboy Brock, which we’ve never seen before so it was a huge match, huge implications. This is the fallout from that huge match with both titles and it’s cool right now. It puts him even higher up than he was before if that’s even possible. He’s literally Thanos levels right now. I think it’s about time that somebody at least took one of those titles off of him and I’m looking at Drew McIntyre.”



(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)