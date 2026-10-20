Drew McIntyre Reveals Triple H Created His Viral “I Prayed For This” CM Punk Line

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has revealed that Triple H was responsible for coming up with his now-iconic “I prayed for this, and it happened” line during his heated rivalry with CM Punk.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, McIntyre reflected on the memorable promo that became a viral sensation among wrestling fans and eventually spread well beyond WWE.

McIntyre explained that he initially had a much more extreme idea for the segment, but Triple H helped him refine the concept before suggesting the line that would ultimately become one of the defining moments of their feud.

“I knew, talking to Triple H during the day, that this was going to be so good,” McIntyre recalled. “I had an idea, and it was too much. It would have offended a lot of people, which I’m very good at. He helped me reel it back, and then Hunter himself came out with the line, which I ended up using because I had such an extreme version.”

According to McIntyre, Triple H not only suggested the wording but also demonstrated the precise delivery and tone that would make the moment effective. “He dialed it back, and the way he said it, and the cadence of how it’s to be said—he said it like that, and I got so excited.”

McIntyre praised WWE’s Chief Content Officer for his creative instincts, admitting that he was immediately impressed by how Triple H transformed the original idea. “He’s obviously a savant when it comes to this business. Sometimes, though, he comes out with things, and I go, ‘How do you think of that?’”

“But it was like, that is genius, and oh my God, that is going to be so good. I know as a fan, I would lose my mind.”

Although McIntyre anticipated that the line would generate a strong reaction, he admitted that he never expected it to become such a lasting internet meme.

“Didn’t think I’d be seeing it to this day for everything, no matter what,” he said. “It’s sports, it’s outside of wrestling, it’s constantly me pointing, ‘I prayed for this, and it happened.’”

McIntyre also explained the thought process behind the original promo, which took place after Punk suffered an injury.

The Scottish star deliberately began the segment with a sympathetic tone, drawing on his own experiences with injuries and personal setbacks before revealing his true feelings toward Punk. “The promo itself, I was being sympathetic, I believe, because Punk had got injured, and I understand what it’s like to have things taken away from me,” McIntyre explained. “I’ve been injured before, and I’ve lost in my life in the ring and out of the ring, and I can get real personal.”

However, McIntyre said the key to the moment was maintaining that same sympathetic delivery while suddenly turning the message into a personal attack. “But I hate that son of a bitch, and I’m going to say it in the exact same tone all the way through till people go, ‘Wait, what?’ His face goes, ‘What?’ And I drop his ass.”

Looking back on the success of the segment and his rivalry with Punk, McIntyre expressed pride in the reaction their work received. “So, yeah, that’s cool. I mean, those promos, that feud, they voted it the best feud of the 2020s.”

The phrase has since become closely associated with McIntyre, regularly appearing in memes and social media posts covering everything from professional wrestling to mainstream sports.

While McIntyre delivered the line on television, his latest comments reveal that Triple H played a crucial role in shaping the moment that continues to resonate with fans.